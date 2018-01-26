PLAYER: Nayquan Wright

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Miami Carol City

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: What has been said about this quality football prospects since his youth days are not overblown. When he is healthy, there are very few backs that are in even in his class. A strong, athletic, fast, powerful all-around back, who can catch and block and is certainly one of the best teammates you will find. While injury has prevented him from breaking records, he has been ultra effective as colleges continue to offer this impressive football talent. In addition to what he has done on the football field, this is a class act away from the spotlight, helping to do anything possible to make his school and football team as good as it can be. Any college that is fortunate enough to bring Nayquan in will benefit in a major way. In a time where several do not live to the hype, here is a very gifted young man who has not disappointed anyone – at all!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5514216/Nayquan-Wright