As the Orange Bowl recently announced that it will be hosting its second annual high school senior showcase, the reality that there are many talented prospects still out there, is present.

While many acknowledge that there are very few areas in the country that can rival South Florida for producing collegiate talent every year, it is a price that many gifted student/athletes are paying.

While our success is amazing and admired across the country – and into the NFL, where Miami-Dade and Broward have by far more players currently on rosters than any other region, that achievement has a rippling effect.

Because there are so many quality football players who are more than ready to play, our athletes are in a tough situation. They are finding that having to look at other programs as an option is now more important than ever.

“You cannot throw away any kind of offer in this recruiting climate,” said Monte Dilworth, who won the district at West Broward this past season. “Kids have to understand that playing at Miami or Alabama may not be a reality.”

As we now have less than two weeks before the second National Signing Day approaches, there are some who are looking at bigger programs – while others are just searching for a college scholarship.

Recruiting has changed over the years in many ways – for the good and bad. But the one thing that has simply not moved an inch is the fact that if you do not have grades – finding a school that will pay your way will not be an option.

As we do each and every week during the course of a year, there are prospects who need the exposure and push.

Today we bring you 6 Class of 2018 football players, who are qualified and ready to go:

Xavier Burns, DE, Coral Gables. We have said this over and over again about this young man. When you need a big play – in any game – this is who showed up. Does 16 sacks, 8 QB pressures, 50 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries and 4 sacks and Co-MVP in the Public and Private Game mean anything? Hello!!!!!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6267154/Xavier-Burns

Irshaad Davis, Miami Carol City. Ever since he started playing 7-on-7 and then varsity football, this is certainly a talented young man who gets it. Watching his older brother, Carlton Davis (Auburn) taught him a lot, but his skill level and ability to play any position in the secondary, is all about the kind of player he is.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4327331/Irshaad-Davis

Jordan Johnson, RB, Plantation American Heritage. Having watched this gifted athlete since he arrived at Plantation, there is no doubt that this is a back who has been so overlooked. First of all, he is a state-rated wrestler, so that gives you an idea of his strength, balance commitment. He is quick and sees the holes immediately. You have to figure someone is missing something here. Another player who makes a difference.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7441510/Jordan-Johnson

Marlon Serbin, QB, Weston Cypress Bay. From his youth league days – in Miami-Dade – to the past two years as the starter for head coach Mark Guandolo and his Lightning, this is one of those talented and experienced athletes who flew beneath the radar screen. Despite his ability run and pass and put up some impressive numbers, the interest is not what it should have been. In addition to what he has accomplished on the field, at Miami Beach, Mater Academy and Cypress Bay, his work in the classroom has been amazing as well – which will continue to open doors.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4176114/Marlon-Serbin

Eric Smith, DB, Miami Norland. Here is a three year varsity starter, who began his career at Hialeah-Miami Lakes and had two tremendous seasons with the Vikings. Remains one of the most versatile secondary playmakers around – an the fact that there has been low interest makes many believe that college coaches are not watching what this quality athletes does for his team. Because he is so versatile and has so much experience, you would think that he would have been one of first prospects to be committed to a school. Like so many we continue to talk about, this is indeed a winner – on and off the playing field.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4508759/Eric-Dank-Smith

Moses Snell, Jr., WR/S, Coral Springs Taravella. In a world of under the radar talent, here is another quality football player who started to turn heads after his sophomore season and continued to mature. Another of those South Florida athletes who tend to get passed over, this is the real deal. Makes plays on both sides of the ball. Programs get better with players like this.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7511990/Moses-Snell-Jr

