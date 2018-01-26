Best Healthy Breakfasts In MiamiHealth conscience folks around the globe say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. After all, it has been 6 - 8 hours (or more) since your last meal. But what if you forgot to stop at the grocery store yesterday, or you don't have time to prepare breakfast? The answer may be just down the block. Fast food is okay, but it is generally made in a factory and just heated up; not to mention the calories. Hop on over to one of the stores listed below to get a nice, healthy, down-home breakfast to fuel you up for the day ahead.