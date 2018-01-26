Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The roadshow version of two Broadway smash hits are coming to South Florida.
Broadway Across American has announced its 2018-2019 line up for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Headlining the seven-show line up are Tony award winners “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”
“Hamilton” will run from December 18th to January 20th, 2019.
“Dear Evan Hansen” will run from March 29th, 2019 to April 7th.
Currently, the only way to get a ticket is to buy a season ticket. No word yet on when single tickets will go on sale.
A six-show season ticket runs anywhere from $261 to $1,002. A seven-show package, which includes “The Phantom of the Opera,” starts at $296 and goes to $1,147.
Season tickets went on sale Friday morning.
