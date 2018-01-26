Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — The search is on in the Bradenton area for a 16-year-old accused of taking part in the gang rape of a 13-year old girl.
The Bradenton Herald reports four other Braden River High students were arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual battery, a first-degree felony. They ranged in age from 15 to 18.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl snuck out of her house on August 18th to meet up with one of the boys to watch Netflix. A short time later the four other boys arrived.
The girl said she heard the boys talking about her age. She told investigators that one by one, the teens raped her.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating January 18th after the girl disclosed she had been attacked.
