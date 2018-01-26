By Gary Nelson
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) — A Port Everglades longshoreman and Air Force veteran was murdered in the parking lot of his Lauderhill apartment complex, apparently sometime around midnight.

According to family, neighbors report hearing shots about that time.

The body of 28-year-old Roy Brockington, Jr. was found lying next to his Toyota SUV, in the parking lot of the New Colony apartment complex where he lived with his mother.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

His sister, Lillie Brown, said her brother was a good man who worked long hours at the port and also did construction work for his father.

His father, Roy Brockington, Sr., said his son was proud of his service in the Air Force and was a good kid who never got into trouble and had only a few close, law-abiding friends.

Public records show Brockington has never been arrested.

Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago said investigators have no witnesses and no suspects in the fatal shooting.

They do not have a motive but are not ruling out anything, including a robbery attempt.

Security cameras in the complex may have captured the killing.  Police aren’t saying what, if anything, the security video reveals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

