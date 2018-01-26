Miami Lakes Automall is home to seven brands, and many of those brands produce award-winning and record-breaking models. From the outstanding Chrysler Pacifica to the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which is the fastest production vehicle in the world, Miami Lakes Automall not only has variety but quality, too. Speaking of the Challenger SRT Demon and award-winning “Roadshow by CNET” has named the high-performance drivetrain in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon as the winner of the 2018 Roadshow Shift Award in the Driveline Technology of the Year category. Fancy that!
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the world’s fastest factory production car. It produces 840 horsepower, accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds and finishes a quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds.While the Challenger SRT Demon’s track numbers are the winning point for most car enthusiasts, the winning point for car professionals is its original, innovative and meticulous engine design, and it just snagged another award for its engineering brilliance.