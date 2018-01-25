Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is expected to push his “America First” agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The event is often described as the epicenter of globalization and free trade. Shortly before takeoff, the president held an impromptu press conference with reporters where he insisted his administration’s tax cuts and deregulation will make the U.S. more appealing to foreign investors.

“I’m going to Davos to get them to bring back a lot of money. They’re going to invest a lot of money in this country,” said Trump.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin arrived in Davos a day before the president. He surprised many economists by praising a weaker U.S. dollar, claiming it helps with trade.

“It’s really all about economic growth, opportunities to invest, free and fair trade,” he said.

Some at the conference view Mnuchin’s statement and recent U.S. decisions on trade as a sign of protectionism. Leaders from Germany, India, and Italy are among those urging against such policies.

“We need free trade, free market, and not protectionism,” said Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

The president arrives in Davos with two lingering issues concerning him back home – immigration and the Russia investigation. At the same pre-flight impromptu press conference with reporters, Trump said he looks forward to being interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Oh I would do it under oath, absolutely,” he said.

Trump also spoke on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). When asked about a path towards citizenship for immigrants brought here illegally as children, Trump replies, “It’s going to happen at some point in the future over a period of 10 to 12 years.”

The president plans to hold bilateral talks today with the British and Israeli prime ministers. Tomorrow, he’ll deliver the keynote address before heading home.