Filed Under:Local TV, Pensacola, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PENSACOLA (CBSMiami) – One man is in custody after a wild shootout on a street in Pensacola.

A dash cam in a vehicle stopped at a light captured the shooting Monday around noon.

Two men can be seen exchanging about a dozen rounds of gunfire around a stopped pickup truck. Police were able to arrest one of the men who they identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Harris.

Harris had two children, ages 2 and 8, in the back seat of his Toyota at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

Police are still looking for the second man who was driving a Silver Lexus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch