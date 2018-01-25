Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PENSACOLA (CBSMiami) – One man is in custody after a wild shootout on a street in Pensacola.
A dash cam in a vehicle stopped at a light captured the shooting Monday around noon.
Two men can be seen exchanging about a dozen rounds of gunfire around a stopped pickup truck. Police were able to arrest one of the men who they identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Harris.
Harris had two children, ages 2 and 8, in the back seat of his Toyota at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.
Police are still looking for the second man who was driving a Silver Lexus.