FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A South Florida woman is back in jail, accused of several crimes, including armed robbery.
Cherise Hubbert, 46, is considered a serial robber, according to police.
In the most recent incident involving Hubbert, police say she targeted a woman who had just finished a transaction at an ATM. When the woman was done, Hubbert followed her and lured her into her car by telling her she needed directions. While driving around, Hubbert robbed her and then dropped her off, police say.
BSO detectives are very concerned about this case.
“Detectives are very concerned about the fact that the suspect was out there preying on people. She was watching people as they went to an ATM and left an ATM and she was very convincing to get someone to come into her car,” explained BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby. “This could have ended worse than a robbery; it could have escalated to something. The victim was very fortunate it only ended in a robbery.”
Oglesby also said take precautions when someone asks you for directions. “We recommend if anyone stops and asks for directions, we ask that you divert them to a police station.”
Hubbert was first arrested in December 2016 for targeting victims near banks.
Hubbert’s bond is set at $190,000.