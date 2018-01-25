By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Kamran Kadivar

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: As many quarterback prospects are being offered, promoted and exposed, here is one that many schools are forgetting about. Easily one of the top passers in this class, Kamran has done nothing but play hard, mature, improve and showcase a strong arm, surprising mobility and a grasp of the position that very few have. From his days at Westminster Academy to this past season – his first at Pine Crest – all this young man has done is get the job done. At every event that he has been at over the past two years, he has turned heads and more than proven that he belongs. Even a recent snub for an invite the same Rivals.com event that he excelled at last year, is a surprise to so many who believed that he still remains one of the top prospects in South Florida. But as he has done each and every year, you can guarantee that he will be standing and leading his team. College coaches really need to watch this quality athlete a lot closer this offseason.

