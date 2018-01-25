Filed Under:Florida Keys, Local TV, Marathon, Plane Crash

MARATHON (CBSMiami) — A small plane crashed in the Florida Keys Thursday afternoon.

Monroe County officials say the Lance Piper plane crashed in Marathon.

Sources told CBS4 News the plane was taking off and the weather was bad, overcast and windy.

At some point, the plane crashed into the woods and caught fire, sources said.

Three people were injured in the wreck. All of them were airlifted.

Two people are being taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The injuries are not burn related but primarily broken bones, according to sources.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

NTSB is on the way to the crash site.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.   

