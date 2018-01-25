(Image Credit: Thinkstock)

By Aly Walansky, AskMen

Getting engaged on Valentine’s Day may sound a bit cliché, but that doesn’t change the fact that it can be incredibly romantic — if you do it right.

Yes, getting engaged on Valentine’s Day does have its fair share of complications. Firstly, as much as it can make the day one neither of you will ever forget, it can also ruin the day forever for both of you if it goes badly.

A lot of the decision to get engaged involves being properly prepared, and for a lot of guys, that’s pretty overwhelming. If planning a romantic date feels difficult, planning the most important date of their lives thus far may feel nearly insurmountable.

And of course, there’s the expense involved. Even for those who haven’t done any research, it’s a well-known fact that engagement rings are pretty expensive. According to the results of an exclusive AskMen survey, 25% of men still think they need to spend three months salary on an engagement ring. It doesn’t have to be that complicated, though: Your main concerns should be figuring out what type of ring your spouse-to-be wants, and then making that work within your budget. The ring is no less romantic if you happened to find a great deal — in fact, it means she may get a better stone!

Basically, go about it as you would go about any other big purchase, and plan your investment wisely. There is another complication to consider when planning a proposal, however. The engagement ring is expensive, of course, but does that satisfy your need to get her a Valentine’s gift? If you’re not proposing on the day itself, but perhaps leading up to it (so you can celebrate on Valentine’s Day!) maybe have a small gift for her to open the actual night.

If you’re popping the question this Valentine’s Day, you can make it special and just about the day — no matter what else is going on on the calendar.

Here are the top 3 most romantic places in Miami, according to AskMen:

Juvia Restaurant: This rooftop restaurant provides panoramic views of Miami. and is known for its eclectic menu and proximity to South Beach. Ask the big question over drinks and follow dinner with a walk on the beach.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens: This spot provides a serene and captivating atmosphere for your proposal. Take a stroll along the gardens and work up the nerve to make your move.

The Beach: Take advantage of Miami’s year-round summer weather and get down on one knee in the sand. There are a number of beaches to choose from, so choose the one closest to you — and be sure to pack a bottle of champagne.

Whether you live in Miami or are just planning to visit, we wish you the best of luck on your proposal adventure. While it may seem daunting at first, it will all be worth it in the end.