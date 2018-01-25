Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We all know what NFL Players can do on the field, but what about their skills off the field?

Fans will have that question answered on Thursday night when a select group of players will show off their on-stage talents in front of a national television audience.

32 participating players with skills from acro-yoga to archery have been whittled down to six finalists.

They’ll compete live on CBS for the title of “Most Valuable Performer.”

A panel of celebrity judges are on board for the show, and hosting is rapper/actor LL Cool J.

The skills these guys are putting on showcase seem to be pretty serious.

Three of the six players are all from the same team, the Baltimore Ravens.

One of the Ravens players, kicker Justin Tucker, appreciates the hard work it took to hone his off-the-field talent.

“In order for me to get into the school of music at Texas, I had to sing in a classical style which was something I had never done before,” Tucker explained. “I got in and part of my degree from there on out was that I had to keep up with voice lessons.”

Here is the starting six lineup for the big show:

– Brandon Williams (Baltimore Ravens, Defensive Tackle), singing

– Jonathan Stewart (Carolina Panthers, Running Back), playing piano

– Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens, Placekicker), opera singing

– Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens, Running Back), Irish dancing

– Kevin Zeitler (Cleveland Browns, Guard), dog tricks

– Domata Peko (Denver Broncos, Nose Tackle), playing guitar

Regardless of what they’ll be doing, these players are true competitors and will be fighting for a win.

“It’s a competition and you know that’s what we do every Sunday and for this I’m going to take it the same way,” said Domata Peko.

The one-hour talent show puts voting in the hands of the fans.

Viewers can vote for the final three on CBS.com with the winner revealed live.

Tune in at 8pm ET to watch it all go down.