Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An incredible night on Tuesday in Miami as some of South Florida’s best and brightest educators were honored.

The event was the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Teacher of the Year Gala.

MDPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that Molly Winters Diallo is the Teacher of the Year.

“The teacher of the year, the champion of all teachers in one county is Molly Winters Diallo!” he said to the crowd at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Miami.

Winters Diallo teaches honors U.S. history and human geography at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School.

Her work in the classroom has already been recognized by the Bezos Family Foundation and Stanford University.

Her classroom goal is to teach her students to see the world through other’s eyes.

“This is the Oscars, the Grammies, the Emmys and the Noble Prize all coming together to celebrate the most inspirational teacher in Miami-Dade,” Carvalho said.

You could say that the newly crowned Teacher of the Year has educating in her blood.

“My parents were both educations and I grew up around education and I was really inspired by those values in me,” Winters Diallo said.

The Teacher of the Year is the symbol of the magic that goes on every day in every classroom in Miami-Dade County.