GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Gators have a new tight ends coach. Dan Mullen gives the job to former Miami Hurricanes interim head coach and tight ends coach Larry Scott.
Scott is best remembered by Hurricanes fans as the winning head coach (interim) during the “Miracle in Durham,” when the Canes used eight laterals to score the decisive touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils in 2015. He had taken over for Al Golden after Miami’s disastrous 58-0 home loss to Clemson.
Florida football coach Dan Mullen announced the hire of Larry Scott as tight ends coach on Thursday. A native of Sebring, Fla., Scott has spent a majority of his coaching career in the state of Florida.
Scott attended the University of South Florida (1997-99) and has coached at USF (2006-12) and Miami (2013-15).
Scott joins the Gators following a two-year stint at Tennessee where he served as the Vols’ special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2016 and their offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in 2017.
“We are excited to have someone of Coach’s Scott’s coaching experience and background in the state of Florida,” Mullen said. “Larry will do a great job coaching our tight ends, which is one of the most important positions on our staff based on how we utilize that position and the flexibility they have within our offense.”
A graduate of USF in 2000, Scott played offensive line for the Bulls. After four seasons of high school coaching experience, Scott joined the USF staff in 2005 as director of high school relations. During his time at USF, Scott coached the offensive line, tight ends and running backs as well as serving as a lead recruiter.
Scott helped lead the Bulls to their best recruiting class in program history in 2008 only to surpass that class with the nation’s No. 21 ranked class in 2009.
During his time in Coral Gables, Scott served as the Hurricanes’ tight ends coach for two-plus seasons (2013-15) prior to being named their interim head coach for the final six games of 2015. As Miami’s interim coach Scott, led the Hurricanes to a 4-2 mark and a berth in the Sun Bowl.