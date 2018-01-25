Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Mayor of Hallandale Beach has found herself in hot water.
On Thursday, Mayor Joy Cooper was charged with three felony counts which stemmed from an undercover FBI investigation.
Cooper has been charged with money laundering, official misconduct, and exceeding campaign contribution limits. She’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of soliciting a contribution while in a government building.
Each of the third felony charges is punishable by up to five years in prison. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to a year in prison.
Cooper was first elected to the Hallandale Beach City Commission in 1999. She has served as commissioner, vice mayor and is the first directly elected mayor in the history of Hallandale Beach.