LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — Dozens of children were evacuated from a number of Lauderdale Lakes schools over a bomb threat.
Thursday morning, Broward School officials evacuated Boyd Anderson High School, Lauderdale Lakes Middle and Oriole Elementary.
Chopper4 was over the scene where you could see some students crossing streets to get away from the school while others were spotted on the bleachers away from another school.
Broward Sheriff’s deputies say they got a tip about a bomb threat at Boyd Anderson High School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle.
Oriole Elementary was evacuated due to its proximity.
School officials said Robo calls, emails, and texts have been sent to all parents.
Parents are being told not to try to go pick up their kids.
Authorities are investigating the bomb threat.
