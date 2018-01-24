Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Toys ‘R’ Us is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including some South Florida.
The retailer, which declared bankruptcy in September, plans to shut down about 20 percent of its outlets.
That includes the store in Coral Springs on West Sample Road and in Royal Palm Beach on State Road 7.
The Babies ‘R’ Us in Boca Raton at West Boca Square is also on the list.
The move comes amid increased market competition and falling sales due to online shopping.
The closures are scheduled start in February last through mid-April.
Court approval is still needed for the closures.