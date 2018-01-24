Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BENTON, KY (CBSMiami) – Police in Kentucky are still trying to determine what led to Tuesday’s high school shooting there that left two students dead and 18 others injured.

Law enforcement has asked that the 15-year-old responsible be tried as an adult.

“He’s going to be charged with two counts of murder and multiple charges of attempted murder,” said Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard W. Sanders.

Currently, the teen’s identity is being withheld and the court records are sealed because he’s a minor. If he’s charged as an adult, that information would be made public.

Police say they are still trying to figure out why he walked into Marshall County High School just as classes were starting, pulled out a handgun, and began shooting.

“I took out my headphones and turned around and everyone was just broken up, they were running,” said one student. “I saw the flashes from the gunshots and by that time I was just running.”

It took first responders less than ten minutes to reach the school. Witnesses said the suspect tried to flee after running out of bullets. Police brought him into custody without incident.

Dusty Kornbacher, who owns the florist shop across the street from the school, saw the entire scene play out through the window.

“You never think it’s going to happen here. I’m sure that Sandy Hook and other places feel the same way but yet we’re almost jaded because there are so many,” she said. “You’re not all that surprised anymore, unfortunately.”

Police have identified the two students killed as 15-year-old Baily Nicole Holt, who died at the school, and 15-year-old Preston Ryan Cope who died at the hospital.

This marks the first deadly school shooting in the U.S. in 2018.