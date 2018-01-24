Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami) — Curaleaf, Lake Worth’s second medical marijuana dispensary, is now open for business amid a bit of controversy.
The location of the business is controversial because it’s right across the street from a school.
State law says medical marijuana dispensaries must be 500 feet from schools, but Curaleaf’s Chief Executive Gregg Roberts said last year the site was “grandfathered in” because the company won approval before the state enacted the law.
While the school may be upset, the dispensary says it place won’t be a magnet for crime.
The location is filled with surveillance videos, they have armed guards at night, and some employees wear a panic button to summon police in a hurry if necessary.
“As one of the first medical cannabis licensees in Florida, Curaleaf is committed to making this life-changing treatment available and accessible to all, so that suffering patients can find true relief,” said Lindsay Jones, President, Curaleaf Florida in a press released. “We are proud to open our state-of-the-art dispensary in Lake Worth, and we want the community to know that we are committed to safety, accessibility, exceptional quality, and superior customer service.”
Patients must have a medical marijuana ID card and be referred by a doctor who is in the state’s registry of qualified physicians’ for medical marijuana.
Curaleaf charges between $15 to more than $300 for a range of legal, low-THC and full-strength medical cannabis products. It is sold in vaporizer pens, capsules and oils.
There is another Curaleaf dispensary about two blocks south of Dadeland Mall in Kendall and another near Miami International Airport.
Check all your schools and their proximity to stores that sell tobacco products and alcoholic beverages before you point a finger at cannabis. It’s absolutely clear the Cannabis is far safer than alcoholic beverages or tobacco products which together are directly responsible for over 550,000 on average every year here in the United States according to the Center for Disease Control.
In addition every 9 Minutes a child in the United States is admitted to hospital emergency for pharmaceutical drug poisoning for a total of up to 58,000 kids per year and unfortunately many of those children never go home again!
Enough with the Reefer Madness nonsense, just legalized recreational cannabis it’s already in wide use throughout the State of Florida regardless of the law.