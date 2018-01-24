Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue workers have been working for hours trying to help a manatee in distress. The manatee has a life jacket on it. Crews are trying to make contact and get the life jacket off but the manatee doesn’t want to cooperate.
The manatee was first spotted in the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sunrise Boulevard but by the afternoon, it was in the waters of Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.
Fireboat 49 assisting a manatee in distress. #FLFR pic.twitter.com/OE8Gn1Y8sV
— FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) January 24, 2018
Every time they get close to the animal, it dives underwater, away from the help of rescuers, apparently afraid of the boats and swimmers who are just trying to help free the gentle sea cow from the bright orange life jacket.
Officials don’t know where the life jacket came from or how it got stuck on the manatee.
Irma