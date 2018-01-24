Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – It’s Pro Bowl week in the NFL and Miami Dolphins fans have their eyes on one specific player.

That’s because everyone is curious about star receiver Jarvis Landry and his future with the Dolphins.

In Orlando, even Landry’s fellow Pro Bowlers are lobbying for the Dolphins wideout to get a much-deserved payday.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Casey Heyward yelled, “pay my man!” as CBS4’s camera’s rolled on Landry.

But apparently the team isn’t exactly backing up the money truck.

Miami’s record setting receiver recently said talks have gotten disrespectful.

“As players, we give all of our hard work, all of our loyalty to a team and when it gets down to getting what you deserve, it gets a bit difficult,” Landry explained.

Clearly Landry wants to feel loved by the team that drafted him and he wants a long term deal.

“I am a number one receiver,” Landry said when asked by CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

He was also asked if he could be opposed to the Dolphins hitting him with the franchise tag.

Yeah, of course,” Landry replied. “I think a franchise tag is another way of holding us down a little bit.”

He was a big hit at practice on Wednesday, chatting it up with guys like Antonio Brown and Derrick Carr.

Landry put on a show in the skills competition, snagging balls dropped by drones hundreds of feet in the air.

Now fans are hoping he be making plays like that in a Dolphins uniform next year and for years to come.