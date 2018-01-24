Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – An army veteran is desperate to find his service dog and best friend, missing in Homestead since Tuesday night.

That’s when Max accidentally slipped out of Jonathan Arencibia’s home on Northeast 1st street.

Max has been Jonathan’s lifeline for over three years.

Back in 2014 Jonathan had surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Recovery was difficult for the one time Army paratrooper, until his wife brought Max home.

“The easiest way to describe it, you go from being Superman to nothing,” Arencibia explained. “Max gave me purpose. You wake up in the morning, he keeps you motivated and on track. It’s heartbreaking, like losing your child.”

Jonathan and his family have been searching for Max and are offering a $500 reward for his safe return.

He is wearing a Star Wars themed collar imprinted with his name and the family phone number, (786) 395-2852.

Homestead Animal Services and Police are also on the lookout for Max.

If you find him, contact Homestead police or call the Arencibia’s at the number listed above.