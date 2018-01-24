Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A helicopter made an emergency landing and ended up in the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper4 was over the scene around 5 p.m. where you could see a helicopter in the middle of the street near SE 2nd Street and SE 4th Ave. No visible damage could be seen.

Fort Lauderdale Fire officials say two people were on board at the time.

Those two people are okay and were not injured.

Fire officials say this was a training flight and the student and teacher were the people on board at the time.

The helicopter has suffered some damage, specifically to a piece of the tail that was found about 100 feet away from where they landed.

Federal Aviation Administration officials released a statement on the hard landing saying,

“A Schweizer 269-C helicopter went down at Downtown Fort Lauderdale Airport at about 4:45 pm today. Two people were on board, local authorities will release their names and conditions. The FAA is investigating. We will update this statement when we get new information.”