TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – According to reports from the Tallahassee Democrat, Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois is being investigated for domestic violence, stemming from an incident on Tuesday evening.
According to a TPD report of the incident obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Francois and a woman, who told him she was pregnant with his child, got into an argument at a home on South Lipona Drive at about 6 p.m.
Francois, who called police, said the woman started to break things inside the house and tried to rip a TV off the wall during the argument.
She told police Francois became upset over a friend of his trying to talk to the woman. She said he broke down the bedroom door, according to the report, picked her up and threw her on the ground, cutting her forearm, and tried to kick her out of the house.
The woman said she did not wish to press charges and Francois should have known she was pregnant because she’d told him in the past.
She threatened to call the police multiple times during the fight, according to TPD records.
The police report adds detail to the physical contact between the two, and explains why no arrest was made. Francois says he was only acting in attempt to restrain the woman.
“She advised me she did not want Francois to get in ‘trouble trouble’, but she did want me to speak with him and scare him a little,'” officers wrote in the 4-page report.
Francois said he grabbed the woman in a hug in an attempt to keep her from breaking items in the apartment and the cut on her arm came from a vase she’d broken during the fight. he said the woman had told him she was pregnant but had not provided paperwork to prove it
Due to conflicting statements and lack of an independent witness, officers did not make an arrest.
State Attorney Jack Campbell has confirmed that officials are still investigating the incident, according to TMZ.