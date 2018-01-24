Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – According to reports from the Tallahassee Democrat, Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois is being investigated for domestic violence, stemming from an incident on Tuesday evening.

According to a TPD report of the incident obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Francois and a woman, who told him she was pregnant with his child, got into an argument at a home on South Lipona Drive at about 6 p.m.

Francois, who called police, said the woman started to break things inside the house and tried to rip a TV off the wall during the argument.

She told police Francois became upset over a friend of his trying to talk to the woman. She said he broke down the bedroom door, according to the report, picked her up and threw her on the ground, cutting her forearm, and tried to kick her out of the house.

The woman said she did not wish to press charges and Francois should have known she was pregnant because she’d told him in the past.

She threatened to call the police multiple times during the fight, according to TPD records.