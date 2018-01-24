Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Sir Elton John has announced that his next world tour will be his last but not before he makes a final stop in South Florida.

His “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will bring him to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on November 23.

Tickets go on sale beginning Feb. 2. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.

The tour will be 3 years long and will span across the globe in an effort to say a proper goodbye to his fans.

He calls it a “way to go out with a bang.”

“I’ve had a good run, I think you’d admit that,” John said Wednesday, adding that he wanted to “leave people thinking, ‘I saw the last tour and it was fantastic.'”

The 70-year-old singer explained that his priorities changed once he had children and he is hoping to spend more quality time with them. His children will be 10 and 8 when he stops in 2021, and John said he hoped he might be able to take them to soccer practice. “My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family,” he said. “This is the end.”

The musician emphasized that he will continue to be creative and make music and remains in good health.

His final tour starts in September. It will consist of 300 shows in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Asia.

At the Grammy Awards Sunday night, airing on CBS, John will perform alongside Miley Cyrus and will collect the President’s Merit Award. His Vegas residency ends in May after six years.

His hits include “Your Song” and “Candle in the Wind.” He has won five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe for “The Lion King” and a Tony Award for “Aida.” He is the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.

John, who has sold 300 million records, launched his first tour in 1970 and boasts having performed over 4,000 times in more than 80 countries. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.