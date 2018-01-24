Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KISSIMMEE (CBSMiami) – The House of the Mouse is about to make its employees’ lives a little brighter.
The Walt Disney Company has announced that will be giving 125-thousand employees a one time bonus of a thousand dollars due to the new tax reform legislation.
The company also plans to make a $50 million investment in education programs for its employees.
The bonus will apply to all full and part-time employees working for Disney since the beginning of the year. It will be handed out in two parts; one in March, the other in September.
Executive level employees are not eligible.
Disney now joins the list of some the countries biggest companies, including AT&T, Walmart, and Comcast, who are giving out bonuses citing the recent tax reform.