MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins will hold its eighth annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge on February 10. It is the Dolphins’ largest signature charity event, having raised more than 22-point-5 million dollars since 2010, and donating 100-percent of the funds to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

“It’s unbelievable we’re here today, together for the odds of us both getting through it, the odds of us meeting, being involved in DCC is just incredible, incredibly fortunate that we can share this together. And being able to ride together is a dream, it really is. The pressure is on now honey,” said cancer survivor Michael Fine to his girlfriend Mandy Maxwell.

Michael, a stage 4 head and neck cancer survivor met Mandy in early 2015 and they hit it off but later that year it was Mandy who would be in a fight for her life.

“You’re healthy, you’re moving along, and all of a sudden you find that terrible “C” word is in your life and you don’t really know what’s coming,” recalled Mandy. “Michael had been there and he was extremely supportive, he got through it and he really went through much tougher times than I did with his chemo therapy and his treatments.”

Michael rode in the DCC raising 8,000 dollars for Mandy and for a cure.

“And I’m not embarrassed to say that most of the ride I had tears in my eyes out of excitement and fear and love for Mandy and the focus on seeing her, I knew it, and seeing her at the finish line,” said Michael.

They both are now cancer free and both will ride in this year’s DCC to raise money for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center right here in South Florida.

“So Mandy doing the ride and me being involved, there’s going to be people who are in our shoes who say ‘Hey look, that was me, I’m there now, I can do the bike ride in five years. I’ll be healthy, I’ll be happy.’ All I have to do is stay positive and get through this terrible moment and realize when you come through the other side it’s unbelievable and every day is unbelievable,” said Michael.

“With all the money that’s raised by DCC, hopefully we get to cures for cancer, we find ways to get through it easier,” said Mandy.

Michael says anyone can take part. You don’t even have to ride.

“Participate in the event, donate to the event, show up at the event, go to cheer people on along the route.”

Those riding always appreciate the support.

“Just riding along and you’re huffing and puffing and you see people with bells and things and whistles and signs for people who are riding. It’s really a wonderful feeling to be on the bike seeing the people along the way. So don’t think whatever you do is unappreciated, every little piece of the puzzle helps the people who are going through it.”

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer is also taking part in the DCC and you can support his ride by clicking this link.