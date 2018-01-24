Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly Miami Gardens shooting last December.
Donald Young, 52, turned himself into the police on Thursday.
Young reportedly told police on December 9th, he followed two cars to a library parking lot on NW 183rd Street after someone shot at his truck with a pellet gun. Surveillance cameras captured him driving up next to them in an attempt to block them in.
Young then got out of his truck and started shooting at the cars as they began to drive away, according to his arrest report.
A stray bullet struck 43-year-old Alicia Roundtree as she was driving by. She continued to drive until she crashed into other cars at NW 183rd Street and 27th Avenue. Roundtree was rushed to the Aventura Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Police matched the bullet found in Roundtree with that from Young’s gun.
He’s been charged with first-degree murder.