BENTON, KY (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old student went on a shooting spree inside a rural Kentucky high school Tuesday morning, killing two of his classmates and injuring nearly two dozen more.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said that a15-year old female died on the scene and a 15-year old male student died at the hospital. He said 19 people have been injured, 14 of those are gunshot wounds.

“This is something that struck in the heart of Kentucky. It hits home. I have a daughter. We have two students killed just showing up for school. Doesn’t get any worse than that,” said Kentucky State police Lt. Michael Webb.

Bevin said the shooter is a 15-year old male student and is now in police custody. He will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

No names have been released at this time. Police have not said what may have prompted the shooting.

Bevin called the shooting at Marshall County High School quote “heartbreaking” and is asking people to avoid speculation at this time to allow the facts to come out.

“This is an opportunity for Kentucky. While we would not want to be in this position, or this community or town would want to be in this position. Opportunity to show how these situations can be handled. The respect, the love, stick to facts. Asking for respect for families,” said Bevin.

The school shooting comes just one day after a 16-year-old boy in Texas allegedly shot and injured a 15-year-old girl in a high school cafeteria.