MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A dispute turned deadly at a trailer park in southwest Miami-Dade.

Early Tuesday morning, a dead body was reported to be inside one of the mobile homes at Graceland Memorial Park North near SW 44th Avenue and SW 9th Street.

Miami-Dade Police said there was some sort of verbal dispute between two men.

At some point, the dispute escalated and the roommate of one of the men tried to intervene.

That’s when the roommate was shot and killed.

Police say the man killed is a 51-year-old Latin male.

Investigators have not released any information on the shooter.

