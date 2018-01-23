Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HAVANA (CBSMiami) — Cuba’s nominating commissions have chosen their candidates for their next parliament – the group which will select the island nation’s next president this year.
This as Cuban President Raul Castro, 86, is expected to retire as president but he might not be completely out of the picture.
According to CBS4 News partner, the Miami Herald, Castro was selected as a candidate for Cuba’s parliament, the National Assembly of People’s Power, by the Segundo Frente municipality in Santiago de Cuba.
Santiago de Cuba is considered the cradle of the Cuban revolution.
While he says he’s planned on retiring after serving two five-year terms as president, it is not law in Cuba.
Castro has also made no mention of retiring as the head of Cuba’s powerful Communist Party.
Cuban voters will vote on the parliament picks on March 11th.
From there, Cuba’s parliament is expected to vote for the country’s next leader on April 19th.