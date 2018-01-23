(Courtesy AvMed)

The office probably doesn’t seem like a particularly dangerous place. But some of the very things that make it comfortable may also be making you sick.

Studies have established a link between daily prolonged sitting and an increased risk of premature death, heart disease and other chronic diseases.

Even getting the recommended 30 to 60 minutes of exercise each day may not be enough to roll back the risks of a job that involves long periods of sitting. But a recent study suggests that all is not lost — and the solution may be as little as taking a quick trip to the bathroom or a brisk walk to the copy machine or water cooler.

A report in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology found that replacing just two minutes of sitting each hour with two minutes of light-intensity activity was linked to a 33 percent lower risk of premature death. Those activities around the house included casual walking, cleaning or gardening. The benefit didn’t extend to low-intensity activity, such as standing.

While in the office, remember to take an extra lap on the way to the restroom, walk over to see a colleague rather than emailing or hold a walking meeting.

It’s certainly easy to become absorbed in work tasks, so set an hourly reminder on your phone or computer to get up and move.

