PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Plantation police would like to have a word with a man who they say made a bomb threat at an area hospital.
Security cameras at Westside Regional Center’s Emergency Room show the man walking in and past the security station at the door on January 17th. When he was stopped by security, the man claimed he was a terrorist and that he had a bomb.
He then left the Emergency Room and security was not able to find him.
He was described as being 30 to 40-years-old, about 5′ 09″ and 230 pounds. At the hospital, he was wearing black BDU pants, a red t-shirt with ‘Ecko’ on the front. He was carrying a royal blue backpack and a black bag with a shoulder strap.
Anyone who can help police identify the man is asked to give them a call at (954) 797-2100.