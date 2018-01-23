Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mother was arrested on Tuesday after her toddler was found wandering around unaccompanied inside her apartment building.

26-year-old Sandy Hernandez admitted to authorities that she left her one-year-old alone at home while she went to Publix.

According to police, two witnesses saw the child wandering around by herself and searched the entire 32nd floor of a building located at 1750 North Bayshore Drive in Miami.

The witnesses then brought the child to the building’s security office located on the first floor to see if anyone knew the little girl’s parents, per a police report.

Law enforcement was notified and responded to the scene.

Following her arrest, Hernandez was asked by police about markings on the child’s left leg and arm but said she was unsure of how the injuries were sustained.

Additionally, officers made note in the arrest report that Hernandez’ apartment was in poor living conditions for a child.

She has been charged with a felony count of child neglect.

CBS4 has also learned that there is an immigration hold on Herenandez.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has 48 hours from the time Hernandez posts bond to come and get her, otherwise she will be released.

It is not yet known whether Hernandez has bonded out.