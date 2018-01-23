By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There’s no doubt what inspired the Miami Heat’s new uniforms – “Miami Vice.”

The 1980’s show helped put a spotlight on Miami and now an inspiration of it will be worn as Heat players take the court.

The team unveiled their ‘Vice’ city edition uniforms Tuesday on Twitter.

The picture shows off a white jersey with writing and details in a neon color scheme of blues and pinks and, of course, a font very reminiscent of the 1980s.

The team will wear the new jerseys at Thursday’s home game against Sacramento.

For those interested in getting some gear of their own, the jerseys with the new design will go on sale starting Wednesday on the Heat’s website.

