FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Swearing their allegiance to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, one hundred new citizens from thirty-four different countries were sworn in at the African-American Library in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.

They took the sacred oath to complete the process of becoming an American. It was an overwhelming feeling for some and for nearly all of them a journey years in the making.

“It’s been a good 26 or 27 years, so yes it’s very emotional,” said Adriana Burratini.

Burratini is a native Venezuelan, all of her children were born in the United States. Now for the first time she, like them, can say “I’m an American.”

“Wow I feel so privileged, it’s the greatest country and a country of opportunity,” she said.

It was sheer joy for a celebration that might not have happened today in the wake of a government shutdown resolved just in time.

Victor Nascimento drove in from Boston to surprise his new American wife. Every at the swearing in had a number and for Erica Nascimento, it was 18. It took her 18-years to get to this moment.

“I don’t know how to express it, it’s a dream come true,” she said.

All of the now American citizens received their certificates of naturalization at the end of the ceremony, it allows them to register to vote and obtain a U.S. passport.