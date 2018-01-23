Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — These South Florida hotels have been named among the best in the U.S.

Travel website TripAdvisor announced its 16th Annual Traveler’s Choice Awards and some South Florida spots made the list.

When it comes to the best bang for your buck, The Hotel of South Beach came in at number 5 on the Top Value for Your Money Hotels list.

If you want a little luxury, the Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach in Sunny Isles also came in 5th when compared to other hotels around the U.S.

Here’s how other South Florida hotels fared and where they landed on the list.

5th Top Best Service Hotel in U.S.: Beachside Village Resort

6th Top Overall Hotel in U.S.: Santa Maria Suites Hotel

10th Top Best Service Hotel in U.S.: Casa Pellegrino Boutique Hotel

12th Top Romantic Hotel in U.S.: Orchid Key Inn

12th Top Value for Money Hotel in U.S.: Villa Italia Hotel

13th Top Overall Hotel in U.S.: Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach

13th Top Romantic Hotel in U.S.: The Gardens Hotel

17th Top Small Hotel in U.S.: Orchid Key Inn

22nd Top Small Hotel in U.S.: Almond Tree Inn

As for the overall winners, the top luxury hotel winner is The Langham in Chicago, IL. If you want a romantic hotel, the Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, OH got the top spot.

If you’re looking for a bargain, the Mountainaire Inn and Log Cabins in Blowing Rock, NC won the number 1 spot.

Judges determined the winners for each category based on millions of reviews and opinions collected within the year from TripAdvisor travelers around the world.

Curious? Click here for the full list of winners.