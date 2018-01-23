Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FIU Panthers have announced their full football schedule for the 2018 season.

Butch Davis’ Panthers, who finished 2017 at second place in Conference USA with an 8-5 record, will play five bowl teams this year.

Plus, they’ll renew their South Florida rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes. The Panthers and Canes will meet for the first time since the infamous brawl at the Orange Bowl over a decade ago.

Here’s the full schedule with notes, from FIU Sports Communications: