MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Britney Spears fans that missed her four-year Vegas residency Britney: Piece of Me, have another chance to catch the performance. The pop star is taking the show on the road this summer and she’s bringing it to South Florida.
Spears will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood for a three-night engagement on July 27, July 28 and July 29.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can access presale tickets beginning Thursday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Tickets cost $330, $255, $180 and $105 and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets.
Spears is performing 11 shows in six U.S. cities before heading overseas for 12 more concerts.
The performer launched her Vegas residency in 2013 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
See Britney’s full tour itinerary below.
7/12 – Washington D.C. @ MGM National Harbor
7/13 – Washington D.C. @ MGM National Harbor
7/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
7/17 – Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center
7/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
7/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
7/23 -New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
7/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
7/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
7/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
7/29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
8/4 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Pride
8/6 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
8/8 – Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest
8/10 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
8/11 – Sandviken, Sweden @ Goransson Arena
8/13 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark
8/15 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis
8/17 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
8/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
8/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
8/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
8/24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena