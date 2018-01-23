Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami) — Bill Cosby performed at a jazz club in his hometown Philadelphia Monday night.
This as a retrial is planned this Spring for his sexual assault case.
This was the 80-year-old’s first public performance since May 2015.
Cosby’s previous comedy tour ended early after 60 women came forward accusing him of drugging and molesting them over 25 years, something he continues to deny.
He is scheduled to reappear in court on April 2nd on charges to drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.
He pleaded not guilty and is free on bail.
Cosby’s first trial, last year, ended with a hung jury.
Jury selection for the Spring retrial will begin on March 29th.