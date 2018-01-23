Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The federal government gets back up and running today.

Three days into the shutdown, lawmakers agreed to another short-term spending deal.

There was plenty of finger-pointing over who was to blame for the impasse. President Trump took to Twitter after the funding extension passed in both chambers of Congress.

Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown. Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

“This is not a moment to pat ourselves on the back, not even close. We very much need to heed the lessons of what just happened here,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.

What happened was a nearly three-day partisan standoff over something almost every leader claims to a want – a bill protecting young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

“The issue of dreamers is the civil rights issue of our time,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL.

Senate Democrats agreed to support the bill after Republican leaders committed to addressing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which offers protections to the young immigrants.

“Now those talks can get going again, whether they bear fruit is up to all of us,” said Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY.

The bill, which includes a six-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), funds the government only through February 8th. This is the fourth time this fiscal year that Congress has agreed to a short-term spending measure rather than a full budget.

“When is enough enough? It shouldn’t take you a full calendar year for you to do your basic work,” said Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-NM.

Leadership on both sides say much of the thanks for ending the shutdown goes to a bipartisan group of about two dozen senators who worked behind the scenes on the compromise.

As part of the spending bill, government workers who still had to report for duty during the shutdown will get back pay for those hours.