UNITED KINGDOM (CBSMiami) — Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry takes a bride.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank pose in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement.

LONDON, ENGLAND -Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank pose in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace said Monday that the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall.

The palace says the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Andrew was delighted at the news.

“I’m absolutely overjoyed. I’m thrilled. Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man, and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I’m really thrilled for them,” he said.

The 27-year-old princess was the second child born to Andrew and Sarah. She holds a full-time job in the art world.

Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle are to marry in Windsor in May.

gettyimages 908739406 Aside From Prince Harrys, Britain Preps For Another Royal Wedding

Britain’s Princess Eugenie of York (L), displays her engagement ring containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, as she poses with her fiance Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London on January 22, 2018, after the announcement of their engagement.
(JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images)

