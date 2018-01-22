Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
UNITED KINGDOM (CBSMiami) — Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry takes a bride.
Buckingham Palace said Monday that the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall.
The palace says the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Prince Andrew was delighted at the news.
“I’m absolutely overjoyed. I’m thrilled. Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man, and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I’m really thrilled for them,” he said.
The 27-year-old princess was the second child born to Andrew and Sarah. She holds a full-time job in the art world.
Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle are to marry in Windsor in May.