By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:Carol City, In The Huddle, Kamari Richardson, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE – Kamari Richardson Carol City

PLAYER: Kamari Richardson

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Miami Carol City

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: As the offseason continues to unfold, there will be a number of athletes in South Florida who will be changing schools. While many of them are high profile and many already know about this quality prospects, there are players, like this young man, who has been flying way beneath the radar screen. Watching him perform this past season for Hialeah, there is no doubt that this is going to be another impressive piece to a defensive puzzle that the Chiefs are putting together for the 2018 season. There are so many things to like about Kamari. He is a tremendous cover-corner that is skilled and physical at the same time. Will be a huge addition.   

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9899193/Kamari-Richardson

south florida high school sports POST SEASON HUDDLE – Kamari Richardson Carol City

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch