PLAYER: Kamari Richardson
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Miami Carol City
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 170
SCOUTING: As the offseason continues to unfold, there will be a number of athletes in South Florida who will be changing schools. While many of them are high profile and many already know about this quality prospects, there are players, like this young man, who has been flying way beneath the radar screen. Watching him perform this past season for Hialeah, there is no doubt that this is going to be another impressive piece to a defensive puzzle that the Chiefs are putting together for the 2018 season. There are so many things to like about Kamari. He is a tremendous cover-corner that is skilled and physical at the same time. Will be a huge addition.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9899193/Kamari-Richardson