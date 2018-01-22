Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A group of A-Listers and Hall of Famers playing poker raised enough money to help nearly two dozen students in minutes.

That was just during the lightning round. You can imagine how the rest of the night went at the annual charity poker tournament for the After-School All-Stars’s South Florida chapter held in Miami Beach on Sunday.

Former NBA players Shane Battier, Ray Allen, Alonzo Mourning and NFL players Nat Moore, Dwight Stephenson, along with others were all in and raised over $700,000 – breaking a record for the charity.

The money raised will help 2,000 local middle schoolers in underserved neighborhoods be part of after-school programs.

The charity, founded by fmr. governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, helps more 70,000 youths around the U.S.

As for the annual All-In for All-Stars poker tournament, that started four years ago and has raised more than $2.2 million.