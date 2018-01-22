Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) — The second annual Women’s March called “Power to the Polls” brought people from all over to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

One of the focus points of the 2018 march was to encourage more women to run for public office.

“I’m studying political science for the sole reason of wanting to run in office one day,” said Celia Peta-Gomez, a student at Florida International University.

On Sunday afternoon, seats were filled with pops of pink as the crowd listened to speakers with progressive views.

“We must support women, we must organize and fight back. It is time, it is our time because tomorrow, tomorrow, there will be no time,” one speaker said.

Senator Annette Taddeo from the 40th district spoke to the crowd too.

“I need you guys to run for office, to volunteer, donate to progressive champions and more importantly, to vote,” she said.

Several marches across the country happened this weekend. Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump acknowledged the occasion and tweeted in part, “Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all women to march…Get out there now to celebrate.”

The original march was a response to what many have viewed as anti-women statements from the President.

Peta-Gomez said this year’s march has become something much bigger.

“Empowered women, empower women. I feel like that’s just setting a better example for not only people like me but for people like my sisters,” she said.

The march went on for about five hours as women and men refused to look back and march forward.

By Amber Diaz