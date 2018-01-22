Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — If you haven’t visited the ‘Instagram-able’ Museum of Ice Cream pop-up, you have some more time.
Museum officials had a sweet announcement Monday! They’re extending their stay through the end of February.
The pop-up, which opened in December, is located in the Faena District in Miami Beach.
With the announcement of the extension, the museum will have welcomed over 100,000 visitors to date.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Bill Talbert stopped by the museum Monday morning to celebrate the announcement.
“Miami Beach certainly seems to have an appetite for ice cream”, said Mayor Dan Gelber, “and I was thrilled to hear that Museum of Ice Cream has decided to extend their stay in our City, for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the sweet life.”
Tickets for the extended dates will be on sale from January 26th to February 26th. The museum is located at 3400 Collins Avenue.