JEFFERSON CITY (CBSMiami) – Missouri’s governor is resisting calls to resign after being accused of assaulting and blackmailing a former lover.

In his first interview since facing the allegations, republican Governor Eric Greitens called the affair “consensual.”

“This was a consensual relationship,” Greitens said.

More than a week after facing accusations of assault and blackmail during an extramarital affair, Grietens says there is nothing to investigate.

“There was no hush money,” he said. “There was no violence. There was no threat of violence. There was no blackmail. There was no threat of blackmail.”

Greitens does admit he had an affair with his former hairdresser.

Recordings obtained by CBS News appear to show the un-named woman detailing her alleged encounter with Governor Greitens to her now ex-husband.

“He stepped back, I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said you’re never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of me everywhere…” the woman said in the recording.

Republican state senator Rob Schaaf wants Greitens to step down, but for additional reasons.

“Governor, I’m asking you. Please resign,” Schaff said.

In a Facebook post, Shaaf says he spoke to the FBI and alleges Greitens received undisclosed amounts of money from St. Louis-based pharmacy and healthcare corporations, including the company Express Scripts.

Last July, Greitens issued an executive order to award a no-bid state contract to express scripts.

Attorney Al Watkins says the FBI also contacted and interviewed his client, Eli Karabell, last November.

He says Karabell worked as a volunteer for Greitens’ campaign and was fired for raising questions about anonymous political contributions.

“That money is what’s referred to as dark money,” Watkins said.

In a statement to CBS News, Express Scripts says it publicly disclosed its donation to the governor and denies it was a no bid contract.

It also said that it received no revenue from that contract.