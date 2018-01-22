Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Senators resumed negotiations Monday morning to end the government shutdown, which is now in its third day.

“We’re making progress by inches,” said Sen. Susan Collins.

The Maine Republican is a bipartisan group of senators, which includes Florida’s Bill Nelson, which emerged as a primary force behind the effort to end the gridlock and reopen the government.

“We think it’s absolutely critical that we reopen the government and that’s what we’re focused on right now,” said Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI, who is also part of the group.

Senate leader Mitch McConnell offered to fund the government until February 8th with a pledge to take up legislation addressing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which protects young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children afterward.

“Every day we spend arguing about keeping the lights on is another day we can’t spend negotiating DACA or defense spending,” said McConnell.

Democrats want more than a pledge.

“We just need a commitment on it that is firm,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA

The political stakes have intensified now that the shutdown has entered the work wee and hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been forced off the job.

In tweets Monday morning, President Donald Trump blamed the Democrats for the shutdown.

The Democrats are turning down services and security for citizens in favor of services and security for non-citizens. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2018

Democrats have shut down our government in the interests of their far left base. They don’t want to do it but are powerless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2018

End the Democrats Obstruction! https://t.co/tzBXilvW1b — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2018

During the shutdown national parks and landmarks are closed and half of the military’s civilian workforce is furloughed. Social Security and most other safety-net programs are unaffected by the shutdown.