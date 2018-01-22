Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Runoff election winner Joe Carollo is no longer dealing with an election challenge lawsuit from his former opponent.
On Monday a judge ruled in favor of the Miami City Commissioner, allowing him to keep the seat he won back in November.
The lawsuit had been brought by Alfonso ‘Alfie’ Leon.
Carollo defeated Leon in the race for Miami’s District 3 commissioner seat.
The lawsuit alleged Carollo did not reside in his Brickell apartment for the amount of time required before he qualified to run in that district.