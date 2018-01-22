Filed Under:Alfonso “Alfie” Leon, Joe Carollo, Local TV, Miami, Politics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Runoff election winner Joe Carollo is no longer dealing with an election challenge lawsuit from his former opponent.

Joe Carollo (Source: CBS4)

On Monday a judge ruled in favor of the Miami City Commissioner, allowing him to keep the seat he won back in November.

The lawsuit had been brought by Alfonso ‘Alfie’ Leon.

Carollo defeated Leon in the race for Miami’s District 3 commissioner seat.

The lawsuit alleged Carollo did not reside in his Brickell apartment for the amount of time required before he qualified to run in that district.

